Naib tehsildar accused of slapping farmer's daughter in MP, issued show-cause notice

Chhatarpur (MP), Dec 4 (PTI) A woman naib tehsildar allegedly slapped the daughter of a farmer during fertiliser distribution in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city, prompting the authorities to issue a notice to her, officials said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday at an agricultural market here.

A video purportedly showing naib tehsildar Ritu Singhai slapping the farmer's daughter has gone viral on social media.

While Singhai has denied assaulting anyone, District Collector Parth Jaiswal issued a notice to the revenue officer, demanding an explanation from her within 24 hours and warned her of strict action if she failed to respond.

The incident has highlighted the serious issue of fertiliser shortage and its black marketing, a Congress leader said.

At around 1 pm on Wednesday, more than 1,500 farmers reached the agricultural market to purchase fertiliser, where the shortage of urea and long queues caused chaos, eyewitnesses claimed.

The administration had formed separate queues for men and women, but when a farmer's daughter, an MA student and resident of Para village, asked for a token, Singhai first refused and then slapped her, they alleged.

The victim told reporters on Wednesday that she had been standing in the queue since 9 am, having left her studies to help her parents, as they had not received fertiliser for two months.

Farmers staged a protest by blocking the road on Wednesday, alleging that 15 trucks of fertiliser were being sold in the "black market".

Singhai, however, denied slapping anyone, saying that some women entered the men's queue, pulled their collars, and created chaos.

She also refuted allegations of snatching journalists' mobile phones, claiming she only pushed them lightly to control the crowd.

On the other side, the farmer's daughter denied being involved in any fight, and alleged the naib tehsildar pulled her hair and also scuffled with other women.

After the collector issued the notice, the naib tehsildar fell ill and was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital.

Citing violations of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, Collector Jaiswal demanded an explanation from Singhai within 24 hours and warned her of strict action if she failed to respond.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, in a statement claimed this was the "height of bad governance".

"If farmers in Madhya Pradesh ask for fertiliser, the administration slaps them! Has asking for fertiliser become a crime in the state?" the Congress leader asked.

Earlier, a woman officer slapped a farmer for fertiliser, and now, a female naib tehsildar in Chhatarpur slapped a student standing in the queue for asking for a token, he charged.

Singhar urged the chief minister to take immediate cognisance of the incident and initiate strict action against the officer concerned.