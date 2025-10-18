Naib tehsildar commits suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) A naib tehsildar allegedly committed suicide at his official residence in Hanumangarh district here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, Narendra Sahu spoke to a lower division clerk around 6 am on Saturday and asked him to ensure proper arrangements for the distribution of fertilisers and tokens so that farmers do not face inconvenience.

Around 7.30 am, a domestic help found him hanging from a ceiling fan. On hearing her screams, the deceased's driver and others rushed to the room, police said.

The body was shifted to a hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Sahu, a resident of Taranagar in Churu district, had been posted as naib tehsildar at the Bhadra sub-division office for about a year.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide, police added.