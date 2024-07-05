Naidu concludes his Delhi visit; emphasises on Centre's support to develop Andhra

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform the state to put it on the world map in the next five years and emphasised the significance of the Centre's backing for it.

Naidu, who was in the national capital on a two-day visit, his first after taking oath as Andhra Pradesh chief minister last month, met Modi on Thursday and sought support for a seven-point development agenda aimed at addressing the state's post-bifurcation challenges.

Interacting with the media at the end of his visit, the chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- a key NDA ally -- also touched upon the sensitive issue of minority reservations, acknowledging existing challenges. The regional party has already asserted that the reservation given to Muslims was for social justice and not appeasement and will continue in the state.

Asked about the possibility of his party heading any central committee if proposed by the NDA, he said: "As and when needed, I am prepared. If there is any proposal from the NDA, I will think about it." On the TDP's relationship with the BJP-led NDA, Naidu stated: "We did not ask for any ministerial post from the Centre, not even during Vajpayee's time. Whatever was offered, we accepted" and recalled accepting the Lok Sabha Speaker's post during the Vajpayee era to maintain good relations with the alliance.

"The party's priority is rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, which has suffered irreparable loss in the last five years. Our aim is to rebuild the state in the next five years. The people of Andhra Pradesh have given mandate to NDA. We will work together," he added.

Underlining his party's commitment to development over political bargaining, he said:"We are asking the Centre to help in rebuilding the state. We did not ask for any ministerial post; whatever they offered, we accepted and are happy." Asked about investors' concerns about the state's political climate, Naidu claimed that his government would "rein in the devil", in an apparent reference to the opposition party YSR Congress Party.

"Global investors are approaching us. They are concerned about the devil. We are assuring them that we will control it," Naidu said.

He also assured both domestic and global investors that his government would make efforts to create a business-friendly environment.

Naidu said key government buildings including a new secretariat, assembly, and high court will be completed as soon as possible. "We will build infrastructure facilities in Amaravati," he added, referring to the greenfield capital city project.

He expressed satisfaction with the Centre's commitment to construct 135 government buildings as part of the bifurcation act.

The chief minister also said that his cabinet has approved a skill census and the guidelines will be issued soon. "According to industry needs, human capital will be trained," he explained, outlining a strategy to bridge the skill gap.

Highlighting Andhra's geographical advantage, Naidu said resources are more in Andhra Pradesh as compared to other southern states as the state is located between the Krishna and Godavari basins.

"Nearly 3000 TMC water from Godavari river is going to the sea. We can do miracles if we can use that water," he said and proposed connecting the Krishna and Godavari rivers to benefit all southern states.

He outlined a phased approach to complete ongoing projects for the state's development.

Regarding interstate relations, Naidu mentioned an upcoming meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on July 7, stating, "We will work in the interest of both states." Naidu advocated for a "public-private-people's participation" model over the traditional PPP approach. "We will make entrepreneurs from every family. We will try to increase the income of each family," he asserted.

The chief minister also said that he will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to invite investors, signaling his intent to personally lead Andhra Pradesh's economic resurgence on the global stage. PTI LUX PYK PYK PYK