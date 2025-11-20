Naidu congratulates Nitish Kumar on 10th term as Bihar CM

Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday conveyed his wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his newly sworn-in cabinet.

Naidu attended the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, accompanied by his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

"Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji in Patna today. It was a pleasure to convey my best wishes to him and his new cabinet," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The TDP supremo added, "My best wishes to the NDA leadership in Bihar for a successful and people-centric governance." JD(U) chief Kumar became the CM of Bihar for a record 10th time. He took the oath on the Constitution of India.

Besides Kumar, 26 ministers were sworn in on the occasion—14 from the BJP, 8 from JD(U), 2 from LJP(RV), 1 from HAM, and 1 from RLM.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and other top NDA leaders, along with chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, attended the event.

Kumar (71) is among the 10 longest-serving CMs in the country and has been in power for 19 years.

In the recently held polls, the NDA returned to power in the eastern state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4. PTI STH SSK