Naidu criticises Jagan for visiting ex-minister in jail

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of backing indecent conduct by visiting former minister K Govardhan Reddy, who allegedly made disparaging comments against a woman MLA, in jail.

During his Nellore trip on Thursday, Jagan visited the district jail to meet senior YSRCP leader and former minister K Govardhan Reddy.

After that he visited the family of senior party leader N Prasanna Kumar Reddy whose house was recently ransacked allegedly by TDP cadres for making allegedly 'disparaging comments' against a woman TDP MLA.

"Instead of condemning the behaviour (of Prasanna Kumar Reddy), Jagan Mohan Reddy went and supported it by meeting the person who made such remarks," said Naidu, addressing a village meeting.

He asserted that if any leader in his party was found guilty of wrongdoing would face disciplinary action and that his government would not tolerate misconduct.

According to Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy used crowd-pulling images from his recent Bangarupalem visit to 'falsely' portray that a large number of people also turned up for his Nellore programme.

He warned people not to trust such alleged misinformation and added that blindly following it is like "holding onto a dog's tail to cross the Godavari River." Further, Naidu observed that over one lakh widows, earlier left out from the pension scheme were included this month.

He assured that Rs 5,200 crore will be spent annually to support eligible women and widows under this scheme as part of the TDP-led NDA government's commitment to inclusive welfare policies. PTI MS STH ADB