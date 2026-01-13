Naidu directs officials to send assistance to tribal families affected by fire accident

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to extend all possible assistance to tribal families affected by a fire accident in Kakinada district.

About 40 thatched houses belonging to tribal families at Sarlanka village in this district were gutted on Monday, and there were no casualties or injuries.

"All possible assistance should be extended to the victims. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 is being provided today to each affected family," Naidu was quoted as saying in a release.

The Chief Minister said that the fire accident that occurred during the Sankranti festival brought great tragedy to the village.

Home minister V Anita briefed the chief minister on the relief measures being extended, including arrangements for shelter and food to ensure the victims do not face any hardship.

The chief minister ordered that a new house be sanctioned to every family that lost its home and instructed officials to provide accommodation and other assistance until the houses are constructed and handed over.

He also directed officials to organise special camps to help issue documents and Aadhaar cards that were destroyed in the fire accident.

Naidu further instructed ministers and district officials to closely monitor the relief and rehabilitation measures being provided to the victims, the press release added. PTI MS ADB