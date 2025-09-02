Naidu discusses ways to boost aviation security at BCAS review meeting

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday discussed with officials ways to strengthen aviation security and make air cargo operations more technology-driven as he chaired a review meeting of regulator BCAS.

At the meeting, special emphasis was laid on streamlining air cargo operations.

"Today, I chaired a detailed review meeting of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with a focus on strengthening the overall ecosystem of aviation security in India," Naidu said in a social media post.

Efforts are underway to make the screening process more seamless and technology-driven, without compromising on safety standards.

"This will greatly enhance ease of doing business and contribute to India's role in global trade and connectivity," the minister said.

He also shared pictures of the meeting.

According to Naidu, the vision is to not only ensure the highest levels of safety and security across airports but also to enable world-class efficiency that supports India's growing passenger and cargo traffic.