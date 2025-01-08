Naidu hails inauguration, foundation stone for Rs 2 lakh crore projects by PM as 'historic'

Visakhapatnam, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Wednesday was a historic day in Andhra Pradesh owing to the inaugurations and foundation stones laid for a plethora of projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM virtually laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore during a public meeting here.

Among others, he laid the foundation stone for a railway zone in Visakhapatnam and NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in nearby Anakapalli district. Modi also dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

Naidu underscored that the PM brought so many projects to the southern state in his very first visit after the 2024 elections.

"Today will remain as a historic day in the annals of our state as projects worth Rs 2,08,548 crore were laid foundation to and inaugurated by our PM's hands. An auspicious day like today occurred in my lifetime and Andhra state's history for the first time," said Naidu, addressing the public meeting.

Highlighting the landslide electoral victory of the TDP-led NDA alliance in the southern state during the general elections, which also included the BJP and Janasena, Naidu said this combination will 'always' be there in the southern state, and "Modi will continue as the PM in national politics".

Following the victory in Andhra Pradesh, the CM said NDA went on to win big in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, powered by the charisma of Modi.

Further, the TDP supremo predicted that NDA will win the forthcoming Delhi elections as well under the leadership of the PM.

Naidu said Modi was taking the country forward by doing welfare, development, ushering in reforms and ensuring good governance.

India was in the 11th position globally vis-a-vis earlier and was propelled to the fifth position now, the CM said and exuded confidence that it will rise to the top or second position by 2047.

Further, Naidu stressed that NDA will take the responsibility to fulfil Super Six election promises in the southern state, adding that there are difficulties which will be overcome.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under Super Six include Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, three free gas cylinders to every household and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

Comparing Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, India's financial capital, Naidu said the former will emerge as a similar centre for Andhra Pradesh.

Terming the greenfield city of Amaravati as one of the best, he invited Modi to inaugurate it and exuded confidence that the mega Polavaram irrigation project will be completed under the PM's aegis, including starting work on interlinking rivers.

Heaping praises on Modi, Naidu said, "I have learnt so many things from you. Your school and my school are the same school. A progressive PM ho thinks of doing tomorrow's work yesterday. Our fortune." PTI STH SA