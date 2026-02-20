Naidu may formally launch 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at Indore airport in Apr: LS MP Lalwani

Indore, Feb 20 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu may formally launch the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' and other passenger facilities at the international airport here in April, local BJP MP Shankar Lalwani said on Friday.

Lalwani told reporters he had met Naidu and invited him to visit Indore in April, which he accepted.

"Naidu may inaugurate various passenger facilities at the airport during his visit, including the Civil Aviation Ministry's initiative 'Udaan Yatri Cafe', which will offer food and beverages to passengers at affordable prices at the airport," he said.

Lalwani said the old terminal building of the airport has been renovated at a cost of Rs 50 crore. It will be used for operation of small aircraft as well as special flights of VVIPs and VIPs, which will reduce the load on the existing terminal building.

Lalwani said 200 new seats have also been installed at the current terminal building to enhance passenger capacity.

Officials said more than 100 flights operate daily from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, one of the busiest airports in central India, including 94 scheduled passenger flights. PTI HWP LAL BNM