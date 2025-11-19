Naidu, Nara Lokesh to attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Bihar CM

Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister on November 20.

The NDA alliance recently swept the Bihar Assembly elections, paving the way for JD(U) chief Kumar to assume office again.

“CM Chandrababu and Minister Nara Lokesh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM,” a press release said, adding that both leaders had received invitations for the event.

Naidu and Lokesh are scheduled to depart from Vijayawada for Patna at 8 am, with the swearing-in ceremony set for 10:20 am at Gandhi Maidan.

After the programme, the father-son duo will leave Patna at 1 pm, and are expected to return to Andhra Pradesh by 3 pm, the release added.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time. PTI STH SSK