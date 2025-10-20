Naidu's govt fails to light up Andhra homes with unfulfilled promises: Jagan

Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu if the TDP-led NDA alliance government has managed to 'light up' the homes of people, alleging that several welfare promises remain unfulfilled.

The former chief minister quizzed about the fate of poll promises such as Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance and Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid to women between 19 and 59 years, even after '18 months in power'.

"Could you (Naidu) and your coalition government light up even a single lamp in the past 18 months out of the several lamps you promised to light up? Does anyone have satisfaction?" said Reddy in a post on X, referring to the NDA alliance government's poll promises.

Likewise, he asked about the fate of "Rs 4,000 monthly pension from 50 years" and other schemes on Diwali day, the festival of lights.

None of these assurances have turned into reality, he said, adding that instead of lighting new lamps, "Chandrababu and his allies have extinguished the ones that were glowing brightly during the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024".

According to the opposition leader, schools, hospitals, agriculture, welfare, transparency, and law and order have all "suffered under the present regime".

Reddy claimed that during the previous YSRCP rule, "nearly 30 welfare schemes lit up every household through direct benefit transfers, but the current coalition has only spread darkness and despair across Andhra Pradesh". Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP. PTI STH ADB