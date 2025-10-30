Naik holds 'janata darbar' in Vashi; citizens highlight water woes, CIDCO notices

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik held a 'janata darbar' in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, during which citizens submitted more than 400 applications, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, former MP Sanjeev Naik, and senior officials from various government, semi-government, and civic bodies, they added.

"Residents from Sanpada spoke about water woes, while those from Airoli and Vashi highlighted notices issued by CIDCO. Around 70 percent of the applications were addressed on the spot, while the remaining cases will be resolved within a fixed time frame," an official said.

Underlining the importance of administrative accountability and citizen-centric governance, Naik said, "Most officers work sincerely to resolve citizens' issues. However, some cases remain pending due to administrative delays. The janata darbar was held to bridge this gap." PTI COR BNM