Naik inaugurates ashram school buildings in Dahanu, launches Cyber Safe Palghar campaign

Palghar, Mar 23 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik on Sunday inaugurated new buildings of government ashram schools in Kalamdevi, Dongari and Embur here and laid the foundation stone of a science centre.

Addressing the event in Dahanu, he said the Maharashtra government is dedicated to ensuring quality education and infrastructure for tribal students through 29 projects under the Tribal Development Department.

Naik, who is guardian minister of Palghar, said 18,221 students, including 9,132 girls, are receiving education at 33 government ashram schools.

"To enhance facilities, seven school buildings, one boys' hostel and 13 girls' hostels are under construction, with additional approval for seven boys' hostels under the Dharti Aaba scheme," he said.

At another event held at the collectorate, he launched the 'Cyber Safe Palghar' campaign, which is part of the seven-point programme initiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also announced the launch of 'Plastic-Free, Odour-Free Palghar' initiative under which shop owners will be engaged to address garbage and stench issues.

"To encourage public participation, incentives and rewards will be given to individuals making significant contributions to the campaign," Naik added.