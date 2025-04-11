Nainar Nagendran all set to become next TN BJP president

Chennai: BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran is all set to become the next state chief of the BJP, succeeding K Annamalai.

Nagendran was the lone contestant in the fray with the backing of BJP leadership.

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, who will now get a national role in the party, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The BJP will leverage Annamalai ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework," Shah said in a post on 'X.' Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan accompanied Nagendran, the party said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji.



As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 11, 2025

He is set to be officially announced as the new state president later.