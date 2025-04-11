Annamalai to get national role; Nainar Nagendran set to become next TN BJP chief

Chennai: BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran is all set to become the next state chief of the BJP, succeeding K Annamalai, who is now all set for a national role that seems to be an apparent reward for his work in the Dravidian heartland.

BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the city to review the party's functioning and also discuss alliance-related matters ahead of the 2026 state polls, said Annamalai had made "commendable accomplishments."

"The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji. As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented."

"The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organizational skills in the party's national framework," Shah said in a social media update.

Nagendran was the lone contestant in the fray with the backing of BJP leadership.

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

He is set to be officially announced as the new state president later.