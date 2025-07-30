Naini Lake to get cultural makeover; plans afoot for Dev Deepawali, lake festival events

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A detailed plan will be framed to turn the Naini Lake situated in Model Town area into a space for year-round cultural engagement, Delhi's Development and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday as he reviewed the progress of various development works under the project.
The review meeting on the Model Town Naini Lake Project was attended by senior officials of the Delhi Tourism Department and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).
According to a statement, a laser show is being planned on the island located in the centre of the lake, while renovation of the musical dancing fountain and installation of two new LED fountains are in the final stages.
Plans to construct footpaths and set up a cafeteria were also discussed, with the minister stressing that all attractions must reflect Delhi’s cultural and historical heritage.
The meeting also discussed the celebration of cultural events like 'Dev Deepawali' and the 'Naini Lake Festival'. The minister asked officials to prepare a detailed plan to turn the lake into a space for year-round cultural engagement.
Proposals to introduce Shikara and Gondola rides, racing boats and water scooters were also considered to make the lake more family-friendly. Mishra directed officials to ensure complete safety measures before launching any of these activities, including CCTV surveillance, lifeguards and an emergency rescue system.
To improve the lake's ecological health, the tourism department has been asked to work with the environment department to install a pneumatic system to enhance oxygen levels in the water, it stated.
The government will also bring ducks, swans and other ornamental birds. Work on developing cafes, walking tracks, family spaces, decorative plants and palm trees along the lakeside will begin soon, it said.
The minister also directed officials to expedite technical upgrades such as repairing water pumps, installing power panels, and LED screens.
Mishra said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made it clear that water bodies in Delhi should not remain ornamental but emerge as active spaces for tourism, culture and ecology.
He instructed that all development works must be completed within the stipulated timeline, with no compromise on aesthetics, safety or technical standards. Issuing of tenders should also be prioritised, he added.