Nainital schools to remain closed on July 5 after Met office forecasts heavy rain

Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) All schools in Uttarakhand's Nainital will remain closed on Friday after the Met office issued an alert for heavy rain in the district.

The weather office has predicted thunder and lightning accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places of Nainital district on Friday and Saturday.

In view of the forecast, all government and government-aided and private schools from classes 1 to 12 and Angawadi Kendras in the district will remain closed on Friday, according to an order issued by the Nainital district magistrate. PTI ALM ALM SZM