Nainital's Metropole Hotel complex allotted to Uttarakhand govt for parking

Dehradun, May 28 PTI) The Union Home Ministry has temporarily allotted the Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital to the Uttarakhand government for use as a parking space.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this in a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had requested Shah to temporarily allocate the hotel complex for parking vehicles, given the serious parking problem in Nainital.

The decision is expected to improve the traffic in the city, providing relief to tourists and locals in Nainital, which is a major tourist destination.

Dhami thanked Shah for allowing the space to be used for parking.