Najafgarh canal encroachment: NGT forms panel, seeks status report

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel and asked it to submit a status report on allegations of encroachment of a tributary of the Najafgarh canal in the national capital.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming "illegal encroachment and construction by land mafias in collusion with the local authorities over the drain", a tributary of the Najafgarh canal, in Goela Khurd village of Kapashera tehsil in southwest Delhi.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the plea also alleged that several trees on the drain's embankment were illegally felled and that, because of the encroachment, the residents' welfare society in Shyam Kunj was facing a flood-like situation.

"The original application (OA) raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with the environmental norms," said the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel in an order dated July 31.

It formed a joint comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board and the southwest Delhi district magistrate.

"The committee will visit the site and ascertain the correct position and truthfulness of the allegations made in the OA, will find out the persons responsible for the violation and submit a factual status report before the tribunal, including the remedial action," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted to October 11 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SZM