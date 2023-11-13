Najma Akhtar retires, Eqbal Hussain takes over as acting VC of Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia Pro-Vice Chancellor Eqbal Hussain took over as the university's officiating vice chancellor on Monday, as the tenure of Najma Akhtar, who was the first woman to hold the post, ended.

Hussain will serve as the acting vice chancellor till the time an appointment is made to the post, an official statement said.

Akhtar was appointed as the vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in April 2019 for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 70, whichever was earlier.

"Consequent upon the completion of tenure of Prof. Najma Akhtar, as vice chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, on November 12, 2023, Prof Eqbal Hussain, pro-vice chancellor, JMI, shall discharge the duties of officiating vice chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, in accordance with Statute 2(6) read with Statute 4 (2) of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, with effect from November 13, 2023 (forenoon) till a new vice chancellor, JMI, assumes the charge of the Office of the Vice Chancellor," it said.

Hussain was appointed as the pro-vice chancellor in September.

He holds a Ph.D from Jamia Millia Islamia. He did his LL.M, LL.B and B.Sc. from the Aligarh Muslim University.

Hussain started his teaching career in 1990 as a research associate at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and has also taught at the Jamia Hamdard, Zanzibar University, Tanzania, the statement said.

His areas of interest are intellectual property rights, consumer protection laws, and mercantile laws and jurisprudence. PTI SJJ SJJ ANB ANB