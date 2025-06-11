Naked body of male found in Swaroop Nagar, police suspect murder

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A naked male body was found dumped near the Gayatri Gaushala area in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar Wednesday morning, police said.

The local police station received a call about an unidentified body around 7.15 am.

"The body was found lying near a property dealer's office. A team reached the spot and secured the crime scene. The victim, estimated to be between 25 to 30 years of age, had visible injuries on his head, hands, neck and back, suggesting he may have been assaulted before being dumped," an officer said.

Initial findings indicate that the man may have been murdered elsewhere and his body disposed of at the location. No identification documents were recovered from the scene and nor could the locals identify the body.

The victim is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, black hair, and wheatish complexion. Police have initiated efforts to identify the deceased through local inquiries and CCTV footage analysis.

"The body has been sent to BJRM Hospital for post-mortem. A case under relevant sections is being registered, and investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN