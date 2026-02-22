Nalagarh police station blast: Two accused linked to proscribed terror outfit arrested

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Two key perpetrators of the IED blast at Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year have been arrested, a senior police official said on Sunday.

He said the arrested were identified as Mahavir alias Kaka and Manpreet alias Mani, both residents of SBS Nagar in Punjab.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said they were apprehended in a joint operation by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Jalandhar and CI Mohali.

During the operation, one 9mm Glock pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam and Shushant Chopra, associated with proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, the DGP said.

He said the arrested accused, along with their accomplices, had procured consignments containing RDX-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and hand grenades on the instructions of their foreign handlers. They used one IED from these to carry out the blast at Nalagarh police station in Solan district on January 1, 2026.

Punjab Police had already arrested six of their accomplices, who had been picking and dropping terrorist hardware. With the arrest of Kaka and Mani, the whole module has been busted, DGP Yadav said.

A case was registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, he added. PTI SUN RUK RUK