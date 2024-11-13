NALCO’s net profit zooms 415 per cent to Rs 1,062 crore

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has posted an impressive 415 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at Rs 1,062 crore, compared to Rs 206 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year, a company release said.

According to the results taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors here Wednesday, the total income of the company during the quarter from operations stood at Rs 4,001 crore, registering 32 per cent growth over Q2 of FY 23-24, which was Rs 3,044 crore.

NALCO has also shown a robust performance in the first half of the current financial year, with a 199 per cent growth in net profit soaring to Rs 1,663 crore as against Rs 556 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Navratna company has achieved its best-ever performance in domestic metal sales for the first half of the year (H1), recording the highest cumulative domestic metal sales of 2,21,966 MT during this period, it said.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share amounting to Rs 734.65 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The results during Q2 of FY 25 were driven primarily by improvement in operational efficiency, higher aluminium prices coupled with a positive domestic business environment.

Sanjay Lohiya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO, said that the Q2 results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, partners, and stakeholders and the collective ability to adapt and navigate market challenges.

"As we move forward, we will continue to build on this momentum, drive operational excellence, and explore new opportunities to enhance our market position," he said. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN