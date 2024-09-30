Nalin Prabhat takes over as J&K Police chief

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat took over as the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday, following the retirement of R R Swain.

Prabhat, whose appointment was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August, received the baton from Swain during a simple ceremony at the police headquarters here.

According to officials, Prabhat stated he would assume command from midnight.

Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His distinguished career is marked by numerous accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak.

At 55 years old, he is known for his extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal unit in Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to his leadership in the Greyhounds, Prabhat has served significant roles within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including Inspector General of Operations and Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

His recent tenure as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) was curtailed to facilitate his inter-cadre deputation to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years.

Prabhat's extensive experience in J&K positions him well to navigate the Union territory's complex security challenges, which include ongoing threats from terrorism and internal unrest.

His previous assignments have given him a deep understanding of the local security landscape, and observers believe his expertise will be crucial in addressing the region's pressing security needs during this politically sensitive time.

Experts note that Prabhat's career is characterised by exceptional bravery and a steadfast commitment to public service, as evidenced by his multiple awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry with two bars.

His appointment is expected to bring a strategic approach to law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir, with hopes that his leadership will significantly contribute to maintaining peace and stability in one of India's most challenging regions. PTI SKL KVK KVK