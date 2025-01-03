NALSA launches reel making, short film competition for law students to promote legal awareness

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Friday launched a pan-India reel-making and short film competition for law students to promote legal awareness among the public.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, NALSA proudly announced the launch of the pan-India zonal reel making & short film competition for law students, titled "Connecting with the Cause," a statement issued by the legal services body said.

This innovative initiative aims to promote legal awareness by encouraging law students across India to use modern media tools to create compelling content, the statement read.

Supreme Court Judge Justice B R Gavai is the Executive Chairman of NALSA.

This initiative stems from a Supreme Court judgment highlighting the importance of enhancing public awareness about the legal aid framework, the statement said.

In line with this, the competition will focus on various NALSA schemes and related topics, divided across different zones, it added.

In the pan-India zonal competition, law colleges will submit their two best entries in each of the two categories -- reels and short films -- and the winners will be awarded cash prizes.

"This endeavour will not only empower law students to creatively engage with pressing social issues but also further NALSA's ongoing commitment to enhancing access to legal aid for those in need across the nation," the statement said. PTI SKV SKV ARD ARD