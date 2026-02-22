NALSA scheme protects constitutional rights of unorganised workers: Patna HC Chief Justice

Patna, Feb 22 (PTI) Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo on Sunday said the NALSA can play a crucial role in safeguarding the constitutional rights of workers in the unorganised sector by providing them protection, guidance and training against exploitation.

He was speaking at a legal awareness programme on NALSA (Legal Services to the Workers in the Unorganised Sector) Scheme, 2015, held at Urja Auditorium in Patna.

"The NALSA scheme safeguards the constitutional rights of unorganised sector workers and provides them protection, guidance and training to prevent exploitation," Justice Sahoo said.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is a statutory body constituted in 1995 under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, with the objective of providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society.

Highlighting the contribution of unorganised workers to the economy, Sahoo said, "Although their contribution to the Indian economy is immense, ironically, they are often deprived of basic rights." He noted that the primary aim of the scheme is to ensure that justice does not remain the privilege of the wealthy alone but is accessible to unorganised workers free of cost.

"Often, due to lack of literacy, awareness or economic compulsion, workers are exploited. They are denied fair wages or safe working conditions. In such cases, the NALSA scheme ensures that no worker is denied justice due to financial incapacity or lack of awareness," he said.

The chief justice also said NALSA has directed every State Legal Services Authority to set up a dedicated cell for unorganised sector workers to ensure timely and effective legal assistance. PTI SUK SOM