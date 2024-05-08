NALSA to organise this year's second national Lok Adalat in 20 states, UTs on May 11

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will organise this year's second national lok adalat across 20 states or Union Territories on May 11.

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism where disputes and cases pending in courts of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. It has statutory status and its awards are final.

According to a communication issued by NALSA, the Lok Adalat on May 11 will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

"In the rest of the states, it will be organised after the Lok Sabha elections," the release said.

It said the upcoming national Lok Adalat will encompass various pre-litigation and pending cases, including compoundable offences, plea bargaining, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque bounce cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, Intellectual Property Rights, consumer matters, and other civil cases.

"Aligned with the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987, and the NALSA (Lok Adalats) Regulations of 2009, these Lok Adalats are pivotal forums, offering an expeditious, economical, and efficient alternative dispute resolution mechanism," the communication said. PTI MNR MNR NSD NSD