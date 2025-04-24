NALSA to organise western regional conference on Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Surya Kant will participate in the western regional conference organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA) in Kevadia town in Gujarat's Narmada district on Saturday, a release said.

"This event will not only celebrate NALSA's three decades of services but also bolster its vision of promoting an inclusive legal system to deliver justice to the underprivileged. A series of significant launches and initiatives are scheduled for the conference, including the launch of NALSA (JAGRITI) -- Justice Awareness for Grassroots Rural Information and Transparency Initiative scheme," the release said.

It added that the NALSA Drug Awareness and Wellness Navigation (DAWN), a drugs-free India scheme, and the NALSA Strengthening Access to Justice for Marginalised, Vulnerable Adivasis and Denotified/Nomadic Tribes scheme (SAMVAD) will also be launched.

"An essential component of this event will be the screening of a three-part documentary series that outlines NALSA's journey, from its inception to its present role in ensuring justice for all, simultaneously detailing its current initiatives and long-term vision. In addition to this, 'Speak Up', a handbook on the POSH Act, 2013, will be unveiled," the release said. PTI MNR RC