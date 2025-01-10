Namami Gange programme allocates Rs 152.37 crore for eco-friendly sanitation at Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) To ensure eco-friendly sanitation and environmental responsibility, the National Clean Ganga Mission has allocated Rs 152.37 crore for cleanliness management at the Mahakumbh.

The initiatives, a blend of cutting-edge technology and traditional practices, are setting a new benchmark in cleanliness and sustainability for one of the world's largest religious gatherings, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 28,000 toilets have been installed across the sprawling fairgrounds, including 12,000 fibre-reinforced plastic toilets with septic tanks and 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets with soak pits.

In addition, 20,000 community urinals have been set up to enhance devotees' hygiene and comfort. The statement said these efforts align with the mission's goal of promoting eco-friendly sanitation practices.

To tackle waste management, organisers have installed 20,000 trash bins to enable source segregation and encourage recycling while 37.75 lakh liner bags have been provided to streamline waste collection and disposal, ensuring the event area remains pristine.

The measures also emphasise the creation of plastic-free zones and the maintenance of the Ganga's purity throughout the event.

Highlighting the government's commitment to environmental conservation, Mahakumbh 2025 is being hailed as a model for sustainability.

With a focus on cleanliness, plastic-free zones, and effective waste management, the event is expected to inspire millions of devotees and raise societal awareness about environmental protection, the statement said.

The government launched the NMCG or 'Namami Gange' in 2015 as an umbrella programme to integrate previous and ongoing projects and new initiatives planned for cleaning the Ganga River.

The Mahakumbh is going to be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26. PTI UZM RHL