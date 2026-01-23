Namaz offered at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex; peace prevails

Dhar (MP), Jan 23 (PTI) Namaz was offered as per plan at a designated location and without any interruption at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

As per the Supreme Court's directions, the Muslim community offered prayers between 1 to 3 pm, said a release issued by the district administration.

Hindus were conducting Basant Panchami puja within the complex, while the Muslim community performed namaz at a designated location, it said.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslims refer to the 11th century monument as Kamal Maula Mosque. The complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The ASI issued an order in April 2003, which allows Hindus to worship at Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer prayers on Fridays. As Basant Panchami fell on Friday this year, the SC had to step in to prescribe a time-sharing formula so that both communities could offer prayers in a peaceful manner.