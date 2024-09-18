National

Namchi gets Sikkim's highest cable car

Gangtok, Sep 18 (PTI) Sikkim's longest and highest cable car has become operational in Namchi ahead of the festive season, offering scenic rides, officials said on Wednesday.

The 3.5-km-long Bhaleydhunga Ropeway starts at 1,800 m above sea level and ascends to 3,500 m, offering breathtaking views of the region and Mt Kanchenjunga.

The ticket for a ride in the cable car is priced at Rs 950, an official of the Tourism Department said.

Equipped with 18 cabins, each seating eight passengers, the ropeway provides a scenic journey from Dhapper to the Bhaleydhunga summit. It has a top speed of 6 metre per second.

The ropeway is operating from 8 am to 3 pm, the official said. PTI CORR SOM

