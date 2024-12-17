Name change not implemented at railway station, airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Danve

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said the railway station, airport, district cooperative banks and other institutions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were still using the district's old name.

Advertisment

Raising the issue in the council, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said Aurangabad was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the state government with approval from the Centre.

He said the name change had not been implemented at the railway station, airport, district cooperative banks, market committees, and other institutions in the district.

He pointed out that the case was same in Dharashiv and Ahilya Nagar.

Advertisment

Danve urged the government to take action against these institutions and instruct them to implement the name change. PTI CLS ARU