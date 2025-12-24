Names of 85,000 voters appear more than once in Thane electoral rolls: commissioner

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) Names of as many as 85,000 voters appear more than once in the electoral rolls in Thane, and the issue will be addressed soon, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Wednesday.

He said 16,49,867 electors, including 8,63,878 men, 7,85,830 women, and 159 third-gender people, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the January 15 civic polls to elect 131 corporators across 33 wards.

"Names of 85,000 voters appear more than once in the electoral rolls. A final decision on how to handle these duplicate entries will be taken by Thursday afternoon,” Rao told a press conference.

To manage 2,013 polling stations, the administration has appointed approximately 12,650 officers and staff. Notably, 65 per cent of the polling staff consists of women, he added.

Citing directives of the State Election Commission, Rao said polling booths will not be set up within housing societies where contesting candidates reside to ensure neutrality.

In a shift from previous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, there is currently no instruction regarding extending home voting facilities for senior citizens, the disabled, or sick individuals, he added.

"To enhance the voting experience, the TMC will establish one model polling booth in each of the 33 wards. The 'Sakhi' (pink) polling booths in every ward will be managed entirely by women staff,” the civic chief said.

He said 5,500 police personnel, the SRPF, and NCC volunteers will be deployed, particularly in sensitive areas, to ensure peaceful voting. PTI COR NSK