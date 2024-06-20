Names of around 12,000 voters not found in final list in Mumbai Graduates' constituency: Parab

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who is party's candidate for the Mumbai Graduates' constituency of the Maharashtra legislative council, on Thursday alleged the names of around 10,000 to 12,000 voters enrolled by his party do not figure in the final list.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged political interference in the functioning of the Election Commission.

He also claimed that the names enrolled by the rival parties have been included in the list.

Parab is a candidate from the Mumbai Graduates' constituency, a seat the undivided Shiv Sena won five times in the past.

As per the Election Commission's records, 1,20,771 voters are eligible to vote in the Mumbai Graduates' constituency that will go to polls on June 26.

"Names of 10,000-12,000 people enrolled by us do not find a place in the list of voters of supplementary list. We suspect that this has been done deliberately," Parab said.

He said the party will also approach the court and take up this matter.

The Election Commission provides acknowledgment if any form is accepted and then it finds a place in the voters list. If the form is not accepted then it should provide the reason behind it, he pointed out.

Parab said his party approached the Election Commission, which said it will look into the issue, while the polls are just a few days away. PTI PR NP