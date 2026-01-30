Names of eligible voters being deleted under SIR on behest of BJP, alleges MP Cong

Indore, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged a conspiracy has been hatched in Madhya Pradesh to delete the names of eligible voters from the electoral rolls under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ruling BJP hit back claiming the Congress was opposing the SIR to allow Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims to illegally enter India.

Speaking to reporters here, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari said, "Attempts are being made to delete the names of eligible voters from voter lists under the guise of SIR at the behest of BJP officials across the state. This is a case of vote theft as part of a conspiracy. We will file an FIR against the concerned BJP functionaries as well as Booth Level Officers (BLOs)." Indore is Patwari's hometown, and he has served as an MLA from Rau constituency. He is also the Congress Booth Level Agent (BLA) in Rau.

Patwari claimed BJP functionaries, under the guise of SIR, raised "baseless and illegal" objections to the names of 40 to 50 eligible voters at a polling station in Rau, even though these voters had submitted SIR forms along with all the necessary documents to the BLO last month.

"BJP office-bearers across MP are trying to deprive eligible voters of their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, which is a crime under the law," said Patwari, who later filed a complaint at Rajendra Nagar police station alleging irregularities in the SIR process.

A police official said a probe was underway in connection with Patwari's complaint, though no FIR has been registered on its basis.

Slamming the Congress, state BJP spokesperson Alok Dubey said inviting claims and objections regarding voters under the SIR is a regular process of the Election Commission.

"The Congress is opposing SIR so that it can grant voting rights to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims illegally living in India," Dubey alleged. PTI HWP MAS BNM