Names of genuine voters must not be omitted during SIR of electoral rolls: CPI(M)

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday demanded that the voters’ list in West Bengal be published in a transparent manner following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls announced by the Election Commission for 12 states and Union Territories.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said the party will depute booth-level agents (BLAs) in every polling booth to ensure that names of genuine voters are not omitted during SIR.

"Voters' list should be published in a transparent manner," he said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) party state headquarters here.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that the EC will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories.

While the enumeration process will begin on November 4, the draft rolls will be published on December 9 and final electoral rolls on February 7.

The voters' list cleanup exercise has been concluded in Bihar in the first phase, with the final list of nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30.

Demanding that the names of dead voters be deleted from the voters' list, Salim said the SIR should not be used to remove names of genuine voters from the rolls.

"There is provision for death and birth registration in our country, and it is the Election Commission’s duty to ensure that names of genuine voters remain on the rolls," he said.

Questioning the delay in holding census, the CPI(M) leader alleged that the absence of credible data has led to confusion on various matters.

"How can the BJP and its central leaders say that one crore names will be struck off from the electoral rolls in Bengal following the SIR. It is only after the process is completed the exact number can be known," he said.

Salim said that nobody's voting rights can be taken away on religious, gender or financial grounds.

He also questioned the state government’s decision to transfer over 200 bureaucrats and senior officials across districts hours before the EC’s announcement of the SIR schedule. PTI AMR MNB