Names of senior, young BJP MLAs doing the rounds as probable Odisha ministers

Bhubaneswar, June 11 (PTI) After Mohan Charan Majhi became the new chief minister of Odisha, names of more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators are doing the rounds in political circles as probable ministers.

Majhi along with his two deputies K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and the council of ministers will take oath on Wednesday.

Senior leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Laxman Bag, Surama Padhy and Bhaskar Madhei are being speculated for the Cabinet berths.

Barring Bag, all these leaders were elected to state assembly at least twice.

Bag is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet since he has defeated BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik from Kantabanji assembly constituency.

Similarly, Babu Singh, Irasis Achaharya, Sanjali Murmu, Satrughan Jena, Nabin Kumar Jain, Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Durga Prasan Nayak, Pradyumna Kumar Nayak and Pradeep Bal Samanta (Sukinda) are also on the probable list of ministers.

These leaders are also being considered for ministerial berths as they have defeated ministers of Patnaik’s last cabinet.

Besides, names of Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s son Prithiviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond and Suryabanshi Suraj are also doing the round.

The BJP leadership may also consider turncoat leaders like Akash Dasnayak, Purna Chandra Sethy, renowned actor Sidhant Mohapatra and Simarani Nayak for ministerial berths.

According to the Constitution, the strength of the council of ministers in Odisha is 22 including the chief minister.