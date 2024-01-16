Namibian cheetah Shaurya dies at MP's Kuno park; cause not clear yet

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan said.

The cause of the feline's death was not immediately clear and it will be known only after post-mortem examination, said a forest department statement.

When contacted by PTI, Forest Minister Chouhan said he has received a report about the death of Namibian cheetah Shaurya at KNP in Sheopur district.

Shaurya was found not walking properly by the tracking team around 11 am after which the wild animal was tranquilized and efforts were made to revive the feline, but they failed, said the statement.

Complications arose post-revival and the wild animal failed to respond to CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and died at 3.17 pm, it said.