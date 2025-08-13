Namma Metro sets new ‘single-day’ record with 10.48 lakh riders: CM

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday announced that Namma Metro set a new 'single day' record with 10.48 lakh people travelling on the network a day after the Yellow Line was launched.

The record was set on August 11, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture floated by the Government of India and the Karnataka government, to build, operate and expand the Namma Metro network.

Sources from BMRCL said the agency had only expected a turnout of 25,000 to 30,000 people as there are only three train sets. But the opening day saw three times more people using the Yellow Line.

“With 4,51,816 people travelling on the Purple Line, 2,91,677 on the Green Line, 52,215 on the Yellow Line and 2,52,323 on the Interchange, Namma Metro has now become the lifeline of transportation for Bengaluru residents,” wrote the CM in microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

He said the Yellow Line has reduced travel time and made software employees who commute to places like Electronic City, Silk Board, Singasandra, Govindashetty Palya and Konappana Agrahara, breathe a sigh of relief.

"I request the public to support our efforts to alleviate traffic congestion by making more use of mass transit such as the metro," he added.