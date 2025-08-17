Namma Metro to run Yellow Line trains from 5 am on Monday

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Namma Metro's Yellow Line services will commence at 5 am on Monday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Sunday.

In view of an anticipated rise in passenger traffic following the extended Independence Day weekend, the first trains will depart from R V Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations at 5 am on August 18.

"This special arrangement is applicable only for Monday. From Tuesday, services will resume at the regular start time of 6:30 am," the BMRCL said in a statement.

The corporation has urged commuters to utilise this early service for hassle-free travel. Services on the Purple and Green lines will continue to operate from 4:15 am on Mondays as per the existing schedule, it added. PTI GMS ADB