Namma Yatri launches cab services in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) After autorickshaws, the ride-booking app Namma Yatri has now launched its cab services in Bengaluru. It offers both AC and non AC cab services to customers, it said.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the services on Tuesday and said, "I am proud to inaugurate this milestone event for Namma Yatri, Karnataka's own homegrown app. Their community-centric approach and pioneering efforts in driver welfare set a commendable precedent." In a statement, the ride-booking app said that aligned with the ethos of transparency and community collaboration, Namma Yatri operates within the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, offering 100 per cent open data and open-source code.

"Additionally, Namma Yatri takes the lead as the first app to embrace the latest pricing guidelines set forth by the Karnataka Government. This commitment ensures fair pricing practices, eliminating unjustified surge pricing during peak hours for the benefit of customers and drivers alike," it stated.

The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals, scheduled rides and open up across Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs.

Namma Yatri already has 25,000 cab drivers and aims to onboard over 1 lakh drivers in the next six months. PTI AMP KH