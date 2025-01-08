Namma Yatri launches operation in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) Jan 8 (PTI) Bengaluru-based mobility App 'Namma Yatri' was officially launched in Mysuru by Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy on Wednesday, after successful rollouts in Tumakuru, Gulbarga and Mangaluru.

"Namma Yatri’s entry into Mysuru not only empowers local drivers but also enhances daily commuting experiences for citizens. It’s a step forward in creating meaningful livelihoods and redefining mobility in the region," said Reddy while launching the app.

According to a press release by Namma Yatri, since its soft launch in Mysuru, the App has onboarded over 8,000 drivers in the city, completing 3.16 lakh trips thus far.

The App is now gearing up for its next milestone in Bidar and Belagavi, expanding its presence across Karnataka, added the press release. PTI JR SSK ROH