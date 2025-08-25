‘Nammude Kerala Digital Kerala’ to enhance accessible, citizen-friendly governance

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala is rolling out the 'Nammude Kerala Digital Kerala' initiative, a programme aimed at making government services quicker, more accessible, and citizen-friendly, the CMO said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a preliminary meeting to set the project in motion, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative seeks to remove bottlenecks in digital governance and ensure that services are delivered with greater speed and convenience.

As part of the programme, a special system will be introduced to address public grievances and provide real-time updates on complaints, the statement added. An integrated registry will be created to coordinate social security schemes, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies will be deployed to improve service delivery, it further said.

The government also plans to update its digital applications regularly and address the lack of data sharing between departments.

The project has been divided into four focus areas. 'Sevana Kerala' will bring all online government services onto a unified platform; 'Bhavi Kerala' will integrate AI into service delivery; 'Sadbhrana Kerala' will implement a digital model of good governance; and 'Jana Kerala' will promote awareness of online safety through public campaigns, it added.

According to the statement, discussions on the concept were held with e-governance nodal officers from all major departments and key service providers.