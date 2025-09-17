NaMo app launches 'Seva Parv' for volunteering initiative to mark Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app (NaMo) has launched a 15-day digital volunteering initiative under "Seva Parv" to mark his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

"The engagement runs till October 2, honouring PM Modi's lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva (service)," a statement said, adding the initiative brings to life a collection of interactive experiences on the NaMo app.

It invites citizens and party workers to join hands in acts of service, tracking Modi's life journey, and sharing wishes in creative ways.

It said, "Packed with seva-inspired modules, lively quizzes, immersive exhibitions, and more, Seva Parv 2025 on the NaMo App opens the door for every citizen to step into the nation-first spirit that defines the Prime Minister's legacy." The NaMo App offers nine interactive activities that allow users to participate through service, learning, and sharing their wishes.

They include "Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva", 15 acts of service that empower citizens to contribute to a nationwide campaign by choosing from predefined activities such as planting a tree under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, donating blood, or participating in the "Swachh Bharat" programme.

Each act of service can be uploaded as a selfie picture on the NaMo app, earning the most active users recognition on the "Seva Leaderboard and earning users a personalised certificate of recognition", it added.

There is also a virtual exhibition, capturing milestones in Modi's life.

This module contains one comprehensive video, a selfie with PM photobooth, and an entire exhibition of his journey available to read and download as bifurcated into different eras, the statement said.

Alongside, an AI-powered tool allows people to create personalised birthday wishes for Modi.

Citing another feature, it said, "The Discover Your Modi Trait activity invites citizens to uncover which of the Prime Minister's remarkable qualities they share, whether as a Visionary, Calm in Crisis, or Nation Builder." After answering a few questions, users receive a personalised trait card, highlighting the strength they share with him, it said.

Other features include quiz on Modi's life and leadership through 10 questions, invite citizens to to upload selfies while engaging in seva, offer curated sets of books on the prime minister.

The "World Wishes PM Modi" feature offers a global perspective, showcasing greetings from world leaders, dignitaries, and international personalities in real-time, all collated in one place.

"The feed reflects the PM's growing global stature while allowing citizens to connect directly with live wishes on social platforms," it said..

The initiative marks Modi's birthday as a reaffirmation of "service, values, and shared national pride".

It provides people with an opportunity to actively volunteer and participate in this spirit of seva, connect with Modi's journey, and contribute to a collective tribute that reflects the ethos of nation-first service, it said. PTI KR DV DV