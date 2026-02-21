Namo Bharat corridor to bolster public transport in NCR, says Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, which, she said, would significantly ease daily commuting for thousands of residents.

After visiting the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Station, to be inaugurated on Sunday, she said the new corridor would reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, ease congestion and make journeys faster, safer and more comfortable for commuters.

Gupta said fewer vehicles on the roads would help reduce carbon emissions, benefiting both Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

She called the Rs 30,000-crore Namo Bharat Corridor a major infrastructure milestone for the capital and the nation.

Describing the project as a boon for commuters, Gupta said the corridor would strengthen public transport, provide relief to the city's roads, and mark a significant achievement in urban mobility. PTI SHB SMV VN VN