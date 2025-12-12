Namo Bharat crosses 2 crore trips in two years, shows steady rise in commuter trust

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Namo Bharat has crossed the milestone of 2 crore commuter trips within two years of its launch, marking its emergence as a preferred mode of regional transit on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Operations began on October 21, 2023, after the prime minister inaugurated the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. In its first full month, the system recorded a modest ridership of over 72,000 in November 2023, as per NCRTC.

With phased extensions to Modinagar North in March 2024 and Meerut South in August 2024, ridership grew steadily. By December 2024, with 42 km and nine stations operational, monthly ridership touched around 7 lakh-- almost 10 times the numbers seen a year earlier, it stated.

A major jump came in January 2025, when the PM inaugurated the 13-km Delhi section from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad. The opening of two Delhi stations, including the key interchange hub at Anand Vihar, connected the Capital to Meerut and expanded the commuter base across Delhi and neighbouring states.

By July 2025, monthly ridership was nearing 15 lakh, and the system recorded its highest single-day ridership of over 81,550. The daily average now stands at 55,000–60,000 commuters, the corporation added.

It said the rise in numbers is driven by reduced travel time between Delhi and Meerut, reliable services and predictable peak-hour journeys. To meet increasing demand, NCRTC has reduced train frequency from 15 minutes to 10 minutes and has the capability to bring it down further to three minutes.

It stated that during extreme summer heat, monsoon disruptions and festive-season congestion, commuters increasingly preferred the system for its air-conditioned and reliable travel. Many, they said, have continued using it even after road conditions improved.

NCRTC said that it is also working to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity. Services by operators like Rapido and Uber are available at stations, while electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) Scheme have been linked to Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar. Integrated ticketing with Delhi Metro now enables bookings through either system's mobile app.

Currently, 55 km with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South are operational. The remaining stretches—from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and from Meerut South to Modipuram in Meerut—are expected to complete full city-to-city connectivity. Integration with Meerut Metro will further streamline travel.

Official said the 2-crore-trip milestone reflects a shift in intercity travel behaviour within the NCR, with more people opting for Namo Bharat for work, education, medical and routine travel, reducing dependence on road-based transport. PTI SHB NB