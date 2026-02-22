Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro flagged off: Rail service to be 'game changer,' say locals

Meerut (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) After the inauguration of the entire Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor and the extension of Meerut Metro service here on Sunday, locals, including students, described the service as a "game changer" for education and employment in the region.

Ankit Chaudhary, a former office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said direct connectivity from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram would integrate Meerut more effectively with the national capital region and benefit over 150 universities and technical institutes located along the corridor.

Prashant Chaudhary, a university student, said travel time to Delhi would now be about an hour, helping balance studies and work opportunities.

Another student, Shivani, said safer and time-bound travel would be a major relief for women commuters.

Civil services aspirant Anil Kumar said the service would make daily travel for coaching feasible, benefiting candidates preparing for exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and state commissions.

Traders in Roorkee Road and Modipuram said improved connectivity would reduce travel time and costs, boosting commercial and real estate activity.

Trade association president Devendra Chauhan said traditional industries such as sports goods, textiles and agricultural products would gain easier access to Delhi markets.

Daily commuters also expressed optimism. IT professional Kumar Gaurav said travel time to Delhi would drop from up to three hours to around one hour, helping them reach home in time.

Bank employee Aarti termed the service a safer and more reliable option for women. Residents and businesspersons cited savings in time and expenses, along with higher productivity and reduced stress.

Passengers said the service could ease the festival rush during Holi, when buses and conventional trains are often overcrowded.

Daily commuter Rajiv Kumar said the rapid service would enable timely and relatively comfortable travel during peak periods.

Local resident Sushma said families would benefit from a safer and cleaner travel environment, while Rohan of Ganga Sagar said quicker journeys would allow more time with family during festivals.

With the project now operational, stakeholders expressed hope that the corridor would accelerate growth in education, employment, business and mobility across the region.

The prime minister on Sunday inaugurated a 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a 21-km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, commissioning the entire 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first regional rapid transit system. It connects major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi — a distance of 82 km — in just under an hour.

Sarai Kale Khan station, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations commissioned with this inauguration on Sunday.

It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi Metro's pink line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the ring road.

The other three Namo Bharat stations — Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram — also commissioned on Sunday, are in Meerut.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. The metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all scheduled stoppages en route. PTI COR ABN AMJ AMJ