Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to run from 5 pm to 10 pm on Holi

New Delhi, March 2 (PTI) Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will operate for a limited window, from 5 pm to 10 pm, on the occasion of Holi on March 4, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said on Monday.

The services will remain suspended during the morning and afternoon hours on the day of the festival and will resume operations in the evening to facilitate essential travel, the NCRTC said.

The corporation added that on all other days, including Sundays, both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro will run daily from 6 am to 10 pm, with the schedule maintained across the week for commuter convenience.

The services connect key stretches in the National Capital Region, including Meerut, and are aimed at providing faster and more comfortable urban and regional mobility.