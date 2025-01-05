Namo Bharat reaches capital as PM inaugurates 13-km section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Namo Bharat train entered the national capital on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar here.

Modi also took a ride on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. During his journey, the prime minister interacted with people, including children.

With the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, Meerut city is now directly connected to Delhi and commuters can reach Meerut South in just 40 minutes.

The 55-km RRTS corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South with 11 stations has become operational. Passenger operations will commence from 5 pm onwards and trains will be available every 15 minutes.

The fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South station is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach.

The Namo Bharat train has served more than 5 million passengers so far.

The construction of other sections -- New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram -- is progressing at a rapid pace, according to an official.

Of the newly-inaugurated 13-km section, 6 km is underground, including Anand Vihar station.

This is the first time that Namo Bharat trains will operate in an underground section.

Anand Vihar underground station is one of the biggest on the Namo Bharat corridor. New Ashok Nagar is the first elevated Namo Bharat station to become operational on the Delhi section.

The official said that Namo Bharat stations are designed and constructed to provide seamless connectivity with other modes of public transport, such as buses and metro, wherever possible.

One coach in each train is reserved for women and other coaches have reserved seats for women, the elderly and 'Divyangjans'.

Each train has designated space for wheelchairs and stretchers, and a train attendant to assist and ensure the convenience of passengers.

Modi inaugurated the 17-km priority section of the RRTS corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year.

The 82-km RRTS corridor originates at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut.

It has 16 stations along with nine additional stations for the Meerut metro, making it a comprehensive and transformative regional transit solution.