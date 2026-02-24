Namo Bharat ridership jumps 70 pc on first weekday after Sunday launch

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Ridership on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor recorded a nearly 70 per cent jump over average daily figures, crossing the 1-lakh mark on the first full weekday of operations after the launch of the remaining sections of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in a statement, said the Begumpul station in Meerut emerged as the busiest on the corridor, followed by Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

It said that the corridor had been recording an average daily ridership of around 60,000 so far, making Monday's footfall the highest-ever single-day figure since operations began.

The underground Begumpul station, located in Meerut's central market and business district, saw sustained commuter movement through the day as it offers both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, the NCRTC stated and added that its central location and interchange facilities helped it quickly establish itself as a key mobility hub for the city.

According to the statement, the Ghaziabad station witnessed heavy commuter movement due to its strategic position on the corridor and its foot overbridge link with Shaheed Sthal station on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

Newly opened stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram recorded encouraging ridership from the first weekday itself, reflecting quick adoption by surrounding areas, it stated, and added that New Ashok Nagar, which was operational earlier, continued to maintain steady passenger flow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the entire 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including the remaining sections of the RRTS -- the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Designed for a top speed of 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is aimed at providing faster regional connectivity between Delhi and major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is among the four stations commissioned with the inauguration and is positioned as a key multi-modal hub, linking the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the Ring Road. The other three newly commissioned stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram are located in Meerut.

With the extension, Namo Bharat services now operate from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, while Meerut Metro services also began between Meerut South and Modipuram from Sunday.